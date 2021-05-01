Family of 10-year-old stabbing victim remembers her as the ‘sweetest ever’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A horrific tragedy Friday night at the Huntington Hills Apartments in Raleigh led to Memphis police arresting a 29-year-old woman.
Police say she stabbed her own 10-year-old child to death and severely wounded her 18-year-old sister.
Police have not identified the victims but family members say the younger victim is named Kamari.
Her aunt, who identified herself as the second victim in online social media posts, described Kamari as “the sweetest ever” and started a go fund me to help pay for burial expenses.
Police have not said what exactly led up to the stabbings but they’re calling it a domestic disturbance.
It’s just the latest example of violence in Memphis that has claimed the life of another young child.
Multiple juveniles have died this year from violence, police say.
Just weeks ago, police say a four-year-old was shot and killed during a dispute between two men in Memphis.
Terrell Woods was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for that incident.
As for Friday’s stabbings, Lawrencia Reed is facing charges for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree.
