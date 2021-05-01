Grizzlies rally vs Magic to break 2-game losing streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies needed to jump-start their mojo after losing two games in a row. Que the Orlando Magic who came to town Friday night.
The Magic was in full rebuild mode.
Downtown to at the FedExFourm, the Grizzlies jumped off to a 10-1 start and looked pretty good.
Desmond Bane snagged a quick 9 points. But, the Magic work their sleight of hand with Cole Anthony doing Work.
The rookie had his best month in April, keeping it going with 15 points, as the Magic jumped out by 10 in the first half.
That’s enough, said Kyle Anderson.
Slo-Mo for the Grizzlies ramped up his play, and so did the rest of the team.
Kyle with 13. Jonas Valanciunas got back on the Double Double train with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Only 8 and 6 for Ja, but Morant with the highlight of the night -- a windmill jam off the oop from Dillon Brooks before the break.
Grizzlies went on to win it. Final Score 92-75.
The Grizzlies, now 32-30, play the Magic again on a back-to-back Saturday night, this time at Orlando.
