Ole Miss advances to 3rd round of NCAA women’s college soccer cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Women’s soccer team must be living right. They move on in the Women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament, needing overtime and penalty kicks for the second straight match.
Rebels playing region top seed USC at Wilmington, North Carolina, Ole Miss goes down 1-nil before the half, but battled back to tie the contest at two to force overtime -- 2-0 minute extra periods net no result, so they go to penalty kicks to decide it.
Rebels get a block on the Trojans’ final attempt to win it.
Final 3-2.
Ole Miss improves to 12-5 on the season and advances to the sweet 16.
