Raleigh stabbing suspect identified as mother, sister of victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with murder after stabbing her 10-year-old child and 18-year-old sibling in Raleigh, according to police.
Memphis Police Department says Lawrencia Reed is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to reports from MPD Friday night, the 10-year-old was fatally stabbed and the 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There was also a two-year-old at the scene at Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive.
A mugshot of Reed has been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.