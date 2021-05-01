Tigers hoops recruiting target to make decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway is still working the NCAA Transfer Portal, and he may hook an experienced point guard that’s also looking at the NBA.
Junior DaVante Jones starred at Coastal Carolina last season as the Sun Belt Player of the Year. The 6′1″, 200-pounder will make his decision among four schools this weekend.
The schools are Memphis, Texas Tech, Michigan and Texas. Jones is the two-way player Hardaway covets.
He can play both offense and defense, is a terror on the ball, with great ball handling skills who can drive the basket, pull up, or spot up for jumpers, and is a solid three-point threat.
Jones averaged 19 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season while hitting 48% from the floor.
He told 24/7 Sports:
“Penny Hardaway speaks for himself. They tell me I would have the ball in my hands right away fitting my style of speed, grit, and just nasty basketball on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.”
Jones says he’ll make his decision Saturday morning.
