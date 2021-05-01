Warm evening ahead but showers and storms arrive Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers are possible early Monday with highs around 80. Another round of storms will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday and a few could be severe. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray shower possible. The area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days. Friday will remain cooler and drier as high pressure returns to the area.