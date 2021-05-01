Warm evening ahead but showers and storms arrive Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun through sunset with temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: The sky will become mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Showers or storms will move in from the southwest, mainly after lunchtime. A few storms could be strong in the afternoon with high wind, heavy rain or hail. The main area of concern will be in north Mississippi. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 60s. Showers will continue Sunday night.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A few showers are possible early Monday with highs around 80. Another round of storms will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday and a few could be severe. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray shower possible. The area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days. Friday will remain cooler and drier as high pressure returns to the area.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
