Periods of rain tonight & possibly a storm through early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today is the start of an unsettled pattern for the Mid-South. An area of low pressure will track south allowing for scattered showers and possibly a storm or two to develop through Monday morning. We may see a shower or two early Monday but most of the day will be dry, however Monday night a warm front will lift across the area putting our temperatures back on the warm side and will once again give us the chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. A few storms Monday night and Tuesday could produce gusty wind or small hail.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two and lows in the mid 60s along with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: A few showers or isolated storms early otherwise decreasing clouds and breezy with highs in the low 80s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase and scattered showers and storms will be likely. Lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
THIS WEEK: A round of storms are possible late Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. We will dry out by Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday and abundant sunshine. Friday will remain cooler and dry with highs near 70 and lows in the low 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers and storms on Saturday possibly Sunday but not a washout.
