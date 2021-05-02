Periods of rain tonight & possibly a storm through early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today is the start of an unsettled pattern for the Mid-South. An area of low pressure will track south allowing for scattered showers and possibly a storm or two to develop through Monday morning. We may see a shower or two early Monday but most of the day will be dry, however Monday night a warm front will lift across the area putting our temperatures back on the warm side and will once again give us the chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. A few storms Monday night and Tuesday could produce gusty wind or small hail.