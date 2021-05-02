Periods of scattered showers and storms today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be the start of an unsettled pattern for the Mid-South. An area of low pressure will track across the area from the west today allowing for scattered showers rain and storms to develop especially in the afternoon and evening. We may see a shower or two on Monday but by Monday night a warm front will lift across the area putting our temperatures back on the warm side and will once again give us the chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. A few storms could produce gusty wind or small hail.
SUNDAY: A few light showers possible early but scattered showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon and a few could be strong with gusty wind, heavy rain or hail. The main area of concern will be in north Mississippi, but the overall threat is low. Highs will climb into the low 70s with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and lows in the mid 60s along with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
THIS WEEk: Most of Monday looks dry but windy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another round of storms is possible late Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray shower possible. Friday will remain cooler and drier with highs near 70 and lows in the low 50s.
