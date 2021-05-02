Periods of scattered showers and storms today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be the start of an unsettled pattern for the Mid-South. An area of low pressure will track across the area from the west today allowing for scattered showers rain and storms to develop especially in the afternoon and evening. We may see a shower or two on Monday but by Monday night a warm front will lift across the area putting our temperatures back on the warm side and will once again give us the chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. A few storms could produce gusty wind or small hail.