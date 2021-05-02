Police search for suspect accused of assaulting Boost Mobile employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for the suspect accused of assaulting an employee of a phone store.
On Thursday, April 29, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at the Boost Mobile on Ramill Road.
According to police, it started when a man walked into the phone store and asked to have his phone unlocked.
He became angry when the employee told him that the phone could not be unlocked without knowing the cellular provider.
Police say the suspect pulled out a black handgun, pointing it at the employee and threatened his life.
The victim ran to the back of the store, and the suspect left in a small red/ maroon vehicle.
Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
