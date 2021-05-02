SCHD reports another 149 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported another 149 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and without any additional deaths.
It’s the county’s 26th consecutive day with more than 100 new daily cases.
Shelby County has had 95,747 cases and 1,620 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to the health department, there are 1,633 active cases across the county.
Earlier this week, the COVID-19 task force said a variant found amid the tremendous case surge in India was detected in Shelby County. The individual recently traveled from India and developed symptoms upon returning.
That person is isolated and testing is being conducted among their contacts.
Data shows a slight decrease in weekly test positivity rate -- from 6.9 to 6.4 percent. It’s the first drop since the beginning of March.
So far, 315,183 people in Shelby County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 219,203 are now fully vaccinated.
