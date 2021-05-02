Silky O’ Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes a comeback on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 47th Silky O’ Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade made a comeback on Beale Street Saturday after being canceled twice due to COVID-19.
The parade route winding down Beale Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street. WMC Action New 5′s Joe Birch was selected as king of the parade in 2019 and made a special appearance again Saturday.
Parade participants had to follow the latest Shelby County Health Department health directive and parade spectators were highly encouraged to social distance and wear masks.
