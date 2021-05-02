UTHSC professor arrested on drug charges placed on administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A UT Health Science Center professor is now on administrative leave after being arrested on several drug charges.
According to UTHSC, Dr. Georgi Petkov, 53, is placed on leave pending the investigation.
Petkov was reportedly found inside a drug house in Parkway Village during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday.
According to the police affidavit, marijuana, crack cocaine, guns, scales and other drug items were found inside the home.
Nine people were arrested during the search.
