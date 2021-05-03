Best Life: Know the warning signs of a stroke

Know the warning signs of strokes so that you can be fast. First, watch for a sudden loss of balance. Eyes, is there a sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes or is there double vision? Face, ask the person to smile and check to see if one side of their face drops. Arm, ask the person to raise both arms and see if one arm slowly moves downward. Speech, ask the person to repeat a simple sentence and check to see if their words are slurred or the sentence is repeated incorrectly. Time, if a person shows any of these symptoms, call 911.