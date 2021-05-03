First Alert to severe storms Monday night and Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures and humidity levels will be rising ahead of a cold front Monday. This will set the stage for severe thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday.
TIMING: The line of storms will first impact areas in eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee north of I-40 after midnight. This line will slowly move east and push storms into the rest of the Mid-South through the afternoon and early evening. Rain will be coming to an end after 8 pm Tuesday.
THREATS: The primary threats will be wind and large hail, but there is a low threat for tornadoes. As previously mentioned, the threats will begin in our northern counties on Monday night and then will shift into the rest of west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Tuesday. With this set-up, thunderstorms will likely produce hail.
