FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible tonight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A potent low pressure system will move out of the Plains tonight bringing the threat of two rounds of severe weather to the Mid-South, one late tonight and another during the afternoon Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain & t’storms mainly after midnight along with south winds at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain & t’storms, a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers ending early, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures again in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
