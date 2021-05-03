Johnson & Johnson vaccination location opens Monday in Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 9:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a new site starting Monday.

The site at 3230 Jackson Ave. is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No appointments are needed.

The J&J vaccine is available again after a short pause while federal health agencies investigated reports of rare clotting side effects.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the risk of developing the condition is about 7 in 1 million vaccine doses for women 18 to 49 and 1 in 1 million for women and men ages 50 and older.

The J&J vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older.

