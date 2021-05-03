Man indicted in 2020 shooting that killed Frayser grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a shooting that injured several people and killed a woman holding her grandson.
37-year-old Darrell Peterson is facing charges of first -degree murder, attempted first -degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon on possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened May 16, 2020 in the 4000 block of Knob Drive in Frayser and claimed the life of 55-year-old Patricia Bryant, who was in her yard holding her baby grandson.
Investigators say a group of women was involved in an altercation when two of them began smashing windows at one residence. They say moments later, Peterson drove up, shouted at some in the crowd, and fired several shots. The altercation was livestreamed on Facebook.
Bryant was struck in the chest and died later at a hospital.
Two others were also indicted in the case. Peterson’s 20-year-old sister, Bernautica McClure and 29-year-old Debra Prettie were indicted on counts of vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly smashing windows at a residence during the altercation.
Peterson is being held on a $100,000 bond.
