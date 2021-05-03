MBI searching for missing and endangered 16-year-old boy

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing and endangered child alert for a 16-year-old boy.
Officials say Tykwon Smith was last seen around 3:30 am Monday, February 15, in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County.
He is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts, police say.
Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tykwon contact, Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.
