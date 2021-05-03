Memphis City Council to vote on future of Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will once again discuss a controversial construction project in Memphis.
The pipeline would stretch forty-nine miles through several Memphis neighborhoods and parts of North Mississippi.
However, those against the line are concerned about it being built above the Memphis sand aquifer which provides drinking water to thousands.
Over the weekend, protesters gathered against the Byhalia Pipeline in Alonza Weaver Park. They say the ordinance is a step in the right direction.
“Their leaders have begun to step up. City Council is going to pass this ordinance, and we’re going to put another barrier in the way of the pipeline,” said Jim Kovarik, Protest our Aquifer Executive Director.
The ordinance would set up a review board which would require any company wanting to install a pipeline near the Memphis Sand Aquifer to have a plan that would adhere to certain guidelines.
