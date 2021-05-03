Memphis teen indicted in fatal pot-deal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old Memphis man has been indicted for allegedly killing one man and injuring another during a drug deal, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted defendant Kenneth Givens on counts of first-degree murder, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
On Sept. 15, three people drove from Arkansas to Memphis to purchase marijuana.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building on North Merton Street in Binghampton.
According to the affidavit, Givens approached their car but eventually told them to leave after they allegedly tried to pay him with fake money.
He fired shots at their vehicle, striking two passengers in the backs of their heads, the release stated.
Antoine Sims, 18, died two days later in a hospital.
A 20-year-old victim was injured and later discharged from the hospital.
Givens was developed as a suspect and was arrested on Dec. 15, the release stated.
