More off and on storms tonight into Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers or isolated storms early otherwise decreasing clouds and breezy with highs in the low 80s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase and scattered showers and storms will be likely, especially after midnight. A few could be severe. High wind and hail are the main threat but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Lows will be near 70 with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Rounds of thunderstorms will continue through the day and end by evening. Some storms could be severe in west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Winds will turn north at 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the low 50s with clouds slowly decreasing late.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will dry out by Wednesday with highs dropping into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will remain cooler and dry with highs near 70 and lows in the low 50s. WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers and storms on Saturday night into Sunday.
