New West Memphis fire station to open later this week

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis has an all-new fire station and the grand opening is happening this week.
Fire Station No. 2 will be located at 250 N. College Blvd. Officials say the location will help improve response time for residents and industries in the area.
The fire station features a fitness center, larger living space and the latest technology and equipment for firefighters.
Thursday’s grand opening will also include an official welcome of Engine No. 7.
