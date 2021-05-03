Over 219K people fully vaccinated in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says over 219,000 people are now fully vaccinated across the county.
There has been a total of 315,669 vaccines administered, at least 95,700 people have received at least one dose and another 219,943 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older in Shelby County. You can visit the City of Memphis’ website, https://covid19.memphistn.gov/, for vaccine locations and appointment information.
SCHD also reported another 113 cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths within the last 24 hours.
It’s the county’s 27th consecutive day with more than 100 new daily cases.
The county has seen more than 95,800 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and the death toll has reached 1,619.
