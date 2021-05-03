Raw sewage floods multiple homes in Nesbit neighborhood

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Neighbors in one Mid-South community are cleaning up after a smelly situation crept into their homes.
At least five Nesbit, Mississippi homeowners were faced with an influx of raw sewage at around 2 a.m. Monday.
Neighbors in the Emery Hills subdivision started gathering outside in the early morning hours. They were dealing with water and sledge covering their floors.
“We’re not able to go back into the home because of the fecal matter that’s floating around in the home. Obviously, that is a health hazard with stepping in it. You can imagine the smell, having to sleep in it and everything,” said resident Christopher Key.
The city sent ServePro to the neighborhood to start cleaning the homes and the Red Cross is helping provide shelter for those who need it. The City of Olive Branch Public Works handles water and sewage for Emery Hills.
In a statement, Mayor Scott Phillips said the problem stemmed from a power failure due to last night’s storm and heavy rain that created a problem at the lift station.
