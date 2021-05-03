Riverside Drive gets speed bumps installed; ‘speed tables’ planned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New speed bumps are finally installed on Riverside Drive, announced the City of Memphis’ commissioner Monday.
After being shut down for months, the renovated area is reopening with efforts to slow down traffic and create a safer environment for pedestrians.
In April, MRPP presented plans to drastically alter Riverside as part of the $60 million renovations to Tom Lee Park.
“Raised speed tables are still being planned for the remodeled Riverside drive once Tom Lee Park renovations begin and get underway,” the release stated.
