Second gentleman set to visit Memphis this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is getting a visit from the White House.
Second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, is scheduled to travel to Memphis Thursday.
Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, will join Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in Memphis as part of President Joe Biden’s “Getting America Back on Track” tour.
The tour is aimed at rallying support for the president’s economic recovery plan.
Emhoff and Walsh will first visit Allentown, Pennsylvania before arriving in the Bluff City.
