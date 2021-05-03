Storms this morning & more rain tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Mid-South this morning. Although the heavy rain will be east by 9 am, there will still be a chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. A cold front will arrive tonight and bring us a chance for severe thunderstorms. Most of the rain will push in after midnight with severe weather possible north of I-40. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.