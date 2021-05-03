Storms this morning & more rain tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Mid-South this morning. Although the heavy rain will be east by 9 am, there will still be a chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. A cold front will arrive tonight and bring us a chance for severe thunderstorms. Most of the rain will push in after midnight with severe weather possible north of I-40. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.
TODAY: A few showers or isolated storms early otherwise decreasing clouds and breezy with highs in the low 80s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase and scattered showers and storms will be likely overnight. Lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rounds of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday night. Some storms could be severe in west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. We will dry out by Wednesday with highs dropping into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will remain cooler and dry with highs near 70 and lows in the low 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers and storms on Saturday night into Sunday.
