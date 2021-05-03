Suspect wanted for threatening Memphis Taco Bell employee with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after threatening a Memphis Taco Bell employee.
The incident happened April 28 at around 2 a.m. at Taco Bell on Poplar Avenue.
According to Memphis police, the victim says the suspect ordered food in the drive-thru and then became angry, threatening to due bodily harm. The suspect was armed with a silver handgun.
The suspect is described as a female who was wearing a black durag, red tank top, and red and white shoes. She fled the area in a white vehicle with chrome on the bottom, large chrome wheels, and an unknown tag.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted online.
