Suspect wanted for threatening Memphis Taco Bell employee with gun

By Olivia Gunn | May 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after threatening a Memphis Taco Bell employee.

The incident happened April 28 at around 2 a.m. at Taco Bell on Poplar Avenue.

According to Memphis police, the victim says the suspect ordered food in the drive-thru and then became angry, threatening to due bodily harm. The suspect was armed with a silver handgun.

The suspect is described as a female who was wearing a black durag, red tank top, and red and white shoes. She fled the area in a white vehicle with chrome on the bottom, large chrome wheels, and an unknown tag.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted online.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle (Source: Memphis Police Department)
