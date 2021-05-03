Tennessee lawmakers to discuss natural hair bill this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are set to discuss a bill aiming to end race-based hair discrimination Tuesday.
The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful & Open World with No racism was proposed to create “a respectful and open world for natural hair.”
Democratic Representative Karen Camper says the bill will amend the definition of race to include hair texture and protective styles, including locks, braids and twists.
Legislation similar to the CROWN Act is currently in place in eight states.
