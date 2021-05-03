THP increases presence in Shelby County with Operation Guardian Angel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says since November, it has increased its presence in Shelby County.
This comes as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he plans to request a strong presence on interstates.
THP Col. Matt Perry says there are currently 53 state troopers in the Memphis district that is made up of 10 counties, including Shelby County. Perry says in November, THP created Operation Guardian Angel to bring more troopers to Shelby County on a weekly basis.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.