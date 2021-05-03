First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely to impact the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas under an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather (3 out of 5) for Monday night. Metro Memphis and areas just along and south of the I-40 corridor, which include western sections of DeSoto County, are under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather (2 out of 5) and areas shaded in green are under a MARGINAL RISK, which is the lowest severe weather risk category (1 out of 5) for tonight.