First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely to impact the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. This evening through Tuesday evening will be active for the Mid-South.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas under an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather (3 out of 5) for Monday night. Metro Memphis and areas just along and south of the I-40 corridor, which include western sections of DeSoto County, are under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather (2 out of 5) and areas shaded in green are under a MARGINAL RISK, which is the lowest severe weather risk category (1 out of 5) for tonight.
This means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible with high wind and hail being the main threat along with a low end tornado threat. The higher the category the greater the chance of severe weather.
WHEN: The first round of rain and storms will move through between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. and the second round of more widespread rain and storms will move through between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The first round tonight and early Tuesday should exit by sunrise. The main threats in the morning are high wind, hail and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
After the morning rain moves out. We will dry out and warm up and humidity levels will rise, causing the air to be warm and unstable as a cold front approaches and tracks across the Mid-South. This could provide more fuel for storm development and could enhance the severe threat in the afternoon hours with isolated supercell storms possible, mainly in north Mississippi.
With those possibilities, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of north Mississippi and a few areas in west Tennessee under an ENHANCED RISK for Tuesday. A SLIGHT RISK has been issued for parts of northwest Tennessee, which includes Memphis and Shelby County and parts of DeSoto County in north Mississippi. A few areas in green are under a MARGINAL RISK in parts of northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas.
WHEN: The second round will move in between noon and 10 p.m. During this timeframe storms will have the potential to produce strong gusty wind, hail, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes will be possible.
When the storm fires up, we’ll track it live here. Follow along for the latest warnings, damage reports and more.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.