UofM to hold graduation at the Liberty Bowl Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is preparing to hold graduation ceremonies for hundreds of Spring 2021 graduates.
The university will recognize 2,680 graduates with four ceremonies on Saturday, May 8 at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
Graduation ceremony lineup:
- The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. for undergraduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Loewenberg College of Nursing, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management and Herff College of Engineering.
- The second will begin at 1 p.m. for undergraduates from the Fogelman College of Business & Economics, College of Professional & Liberal Studies, College of Education and College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA).
- The third ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. for undergraduates from the College of Health Sciences AND ALL Doctoral Degrees AND ALL Masters and Specialists Degrees.
- The final ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. for Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law graduates.
- If there is inclement weather or heavy rain, the ceremonies will move to Sunday, May 9, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
UofM says tickets are required to attend and all graduates will receive eight tickets.
Masks are also required and seating will be socially distant due to Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Liberty Bowl’s clear-bag policy will be in place.
UofM says all graduates and guests must arrive an hour before their ceremony start time.
