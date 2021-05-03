WMC’s Janeen Gordon hosts Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday the Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit hosted a live breast cancer event completely free to the public.
The summit was a completely online event due to COVID-19.
The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium started the effort to educate more women about this disease in 2015 after Memphis was ranked number one in breast cancer mortality disparities with African American women dying two times the rate of Caucasian women.
WMC Action News 5′s Janeen Gordon hosted the event.
“Today’s event is designed to unite, support and empower women right here in our community, but especially black women,” said Gordon. “And it’s all through education, early detection, screening, treatment and awareness about breast health.”
The theme of this year’s event was “Going Positively Pink to Beat Breast Cancer.”
Through the work of the Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium, the organization says Memphis is now ranked number seven in breast cancer mortality disparities.
