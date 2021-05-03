Woman charged with shooting into day care due in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of shooting into a Memphis day care last week is due in court Monday.
Daija Williams, who also goes by Daija Taylor, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 63 counts of reckless endangerment.
Police say surveillance video caught Williams firing a gun into La Petite Academy last week.
According to police, Williams picked up her child and argued with employees about payments before retrieving the gun and shooting through the door.
An affidavit says there were 55 children and eight adults inside the day care. No one was hurt.
Williams was taken into custody days after police obtained a warrant for her arrest.
