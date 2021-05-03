7-year-old killed in Haywood County crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-year-old is dead and several others are injured after a weekend interstate crash in Haywood County.
On Sunday around 2:49 a.m., officials say 62-year-old George Lawrence was headed east on I-40 when he crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on.
The other vehicle came to a stop in the median and burst into flames.
The 7-year-old who died was reportedly riding with Lawrence was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, there was also a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old in the same vehicle that were not properly restrained. They both received injuries.
Two other passengers in Lawrence’s vehicle were injured as well.
THP says charges against Lawrence are pending.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.