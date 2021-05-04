Are you vaccinated? If so, here’s how you could win a new car!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get vaccinated and get your shot at a new car!
The City of Memphis, in partnership with the non-profit Memphis Brand, is hosting a Shot for shot Sweepstakes event.
Any Shelby County resident who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 has a shot at winning a new vehicle of their choice including, a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Altima or any similar vehicle of equal or lesser value.
“This is a win-win!” said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “It’s time to get back to business and that means we need as many people vaccinated as possible. In return, we want to reward those that are fighting with us for a vibrant healthy Memphis.”
You must be 18 years or older to enter the sweepstakes.
“Residents must show proof of vaccination, defined as a receipt of one COVID-19 shot confirmed with the CDC immunization record card,” the release stated.
Participants can enter by visiting here or by calling 901-222-SHOT before 11:59 p.m. May 31.
Contest rules can be found here.
