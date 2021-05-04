Best Life: Personalized knee replacements lasting longer for patients

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Every year, 700,000 Americans get their worn-out knees replaced. Experts predict those numbers will continue to grow. By the year 2030, as many as 1.28 million Americans will get new knees every year. These days, improvements in parts, technology and surgery mean longer lasting replacements opening the way for younger patients to feel relief. Ivanhoe has more.