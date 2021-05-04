City Council to discuss nominee for next Memphis police chief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is set to discuss Mayor Jim Strickland’s nomination for police chief Tuesday.
Strickland chose Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis for the role. She’s currently the chief of police in Durham, North Carolina and has more than 33 years of experience in law enforcement.
Last week, Davis participated in a Q&A session moderated by the NAACP Memphis branch. She answered questions submitted by Memphis residents.
When asked about interstate shootings, Davis said she’d like to see more permanent resources dedicated to watching major roadways -- from additional officers and collaboration with other departments to additional technology in high-traffic areas.
“Sometimes when the cameras are up in strategic locations, especially with some of these incidents occurring, it will actually deter some of that activity,” said Davis.
She was also asked about crimes involving juvenile victims and/or suspects. She said she wants to get into the community and offer programs proven effective in curbing juvenile crimes.
If approved, Davis will become MPD’s first female chief and leader of the police department.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.