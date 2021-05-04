Collierville announces virtual academy for 2021-22 school year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools will offer a standalone virtual academy next year.
The district says it received official approval from the Tennessee Department of Education.
Beginning in August 2021, Collierville Virtual Academy will open to students in grades 3 through 12 using a virtual instructional model.
“I am proud of the work that went into building the virtual academy from the ground up last summer,” said Superintendent Gary Lilly. “And I look forward to seeing the long-term successes that it will offer our families now and in the future.”
To register a student in Collierville Virtual Academy, email Ms. Melissa Widner with the Department of Curriculum and Accountability at mwidner@colliervilleschools.org.
All students -- both in-person and virtual -- must complete the registration update emailed May 3. If you did not receive the new school year registration, call the Department of Student Services at (901) 286-6398.
