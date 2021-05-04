Council voting on ordinance that could impact Byhalia Pipeline project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will vote Tuesday on an ordinance that could put up barriers for a controversial construction project in the Mid-South.
The proposed path of the Byhalia Pipeline would stretch 49 miles through several Memphis neighborhoods and parts of North Mississippi. It would be built on top of the Memphis sand aquifer, the source of the Bluff City’s drinking water.
The proposed ordinance would establish a review board, requiring any company interested in installing a pipeline in the Memphis sand aquifer to adhere to certain guidelines.
Councilors were initially set to vote on the ordinance last month but put the vote on hold to gather more information.
The proposed ordinance would prevent oil pipelines from being built within 1,500 feet of schools, places of worship, parks, homes and recreation centers without special permit approval.
If passed, the ordinance would create a more difficult process for the Byhalia Pipeline project moving forward.
