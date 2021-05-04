Department of Human Services investigated mother before fatal stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police documents reveal why a mother says she stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death.
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says it investigated Lawrencia Reed in the past involving her daughter.
“There was no reason to do anything to a child, no reason. I don’t really see no reason she should have done that,” said a man who did not want to reveal his identity.
That man can’t forget the awful sight of 10-year-old Kamari Reed lying on the ground in the front of her family’s Raleigh apartment Friday night.
“I saw her lying on the ground,” he said.
He says people were putting pressure on her multiple stab wounds to try and stop the bleeding while others called for help.
“That’s the first time I noticed 911 being busy. Everyone was calling and dialing 911,” he told WMC Action News 5.
The 10-year-old did not survive her injuries.
A police report reveals the horrors of what happened inside the apartment on Friday night.
Investigators say neighbors saw an 18-year-old, described by police as Lawrencia Reed’s sister, running from the apartment bleeding with Reed’s 12-year-old son.
Neighbors followed a blood trail to the apartment and kicked the door in finding Reed’s 3-year-old son soaking wet next to a bathtub full of water with his mother.
A resident remembers seeing a man with the 3-year-old.
“A guy was running out the door and had the baby in his hands.”
Reed’s 18-year-old sister told police Reed stabbed them and tried to drown her 12-year-old son.
Another resident, who did not want to talk on camera, said he saw Reed standing nude on her balcony, appearing to be looking for someone just after the 10-year-old ran out of the apartment.
Other residents told police the children said their mother stabbed them.
Police took Reed to the homicide bureau where she waived her Miranda rights and told investigators, “I told them to get into a kneeling position, my sons did but my daughter and sister didn’t and they had to go. So I did what I had to do.”
Lawrencia Reed is charged with first-degree murder and 3 counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder.
Traumatized residents said they can’t believe it all happened.
The department of children’s services will not reveal the circumstances of their past involvement with Lawrencia Reed and would not say if her other children part of any past investigation.
