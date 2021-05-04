Drier pattern emerging, but your First Alert to more rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a stormy day drier air is finally moving into the Mid-South behind a cold front. This will keep sunshine in place for the rest of the week followed by a weekend cold front that will likely bring another round of rain to the area.
TONIGHT: Showers ending with clouds lingering along with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day along with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloud with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.