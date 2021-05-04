GOV: “In 90 days, we want 50% of Arkansans to be vaccinated.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson made an announcement to make a big push to vaccinate 50% of the Arkansas population within the next 90 days.
In total, 467,000 Arkansans need to be vaccinated by July 31.
The Arkansas Health Department will be at local get-togethers to help inform Arkansans and offer the vaccine.
The ADH will also be at high school graduations.
Governor Hutchinson announced that Tuesday would be the last of his weekly COVID press conference.
