Grizzlies lose to Knicks at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are just nine games left in the NBA regular season.
The Memphis Grizzlies need to ramp up their play to make the postseason. What better way than to get revenge against the New York Knicks at FedExForum Monday where the Grizz look for payback against a Knicks squad that beat them in overtime last month in New York.
This after Memphis led by as much as 16 points in the second half.
Desmond Bane off the bench on fire for the Grizzlies with most of his points coming uncharacteristically inside the arc. Even playing some defense as the Griz hang close -- 22pts, 8 boards, 3-steals for Bane.
But, former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose, making only his fourth Memphis appearance as a pro, comes off the Knicks bench en fuego himself.
The former Rookie of the Year and MVP showing he’s still got it with 15 in the first half and 25 for the game.
Knicks goes on to win it 118-104.
Memphis has now lost four of its last five games.
Golden State beat the Pelicans Monday, so the Grizzlies fall back to ninth in the West, a half-game back of the Warriors.
The Grizzlies, now back to .500 at 31-31, next hit the road for three, opening at the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.
