Isolated afternoon showers or storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Some storms could be severe, mainly in north Mississippi. The main threat is high wind or hail. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: An isolated shower early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. Saturday looks mostly dry but a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Showers or storms may linger into early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.