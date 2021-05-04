Live stage performances return to Memphis theaters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a year of COVID-19 guidelines impacting businesses across the nation and right here in the Mid-South, a piece of normalcy is returning to the Bluff City.
Live stage performances are returning to The Circuit Playhouse, TheatreWorks and Playhouse on the Square for the 53rd season.
The season will kick off with a world premiere in July and wrap up around the end of summer 2022.
Playhouse says this season will consist of smaller cast shows that will grow in size as the pandemic clears and health regulations are modified.
The theater also plans to continue offering digital programming.
The 2021-2022 Playhouse on the Square season has four world premieres, five regional premieres and five Playhouse on the Square Revivals in store for the Mid-South.
The season lineup below was provided by Playhouse on the Square:
IVANKA vs. REALITY
By Lucy Wright & William Downs
TheatreWorks @ the Square | July 9 – July 25, 2021 | World Premiere
Sylvia, a divorced Hollywood screenwriter is losing her grip as her career slides into middle-aged female oblivion. Desperate for work she takes a job writing a movie “based on a true story” only to learn that Ivanka Trump was right, “If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is in fact true.”
DAYS OF RAGE
By Steven Levenson
Playhouse on the Square | August 20 – September 19, 2021 | Regional Premiere
It’s October 1969 and five 20-something idealists find themselves in the middle of a country divided. Living together in a house in Upstate New York and confident in the knowledge that they are the only generation to ever take up the resistance, they retaliate against society by denouncing monogamy and other capitalist notions. But when they admit a mysterious newcomer to their collective, the delicate balance they’ve achieved begins to topple. It’ll be six and a half years until the Vietnam War ends but their fight is just beginning.
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
By Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by Jim Fingal and Jon D’Agata
The Circuit Playhouse | September 17 – October 10, 2021 | Regional Premiere
When a demanding magazine editor-in-chief gets the opportunity to publish an essay written by a famous author, fact-checking the sources is a routine afterthought. Unless you hire an eager Millennial-focused on getting the facts right.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
By Howard Ashman
Playhouse on the Square | November 12 – December 22, 2021 | Playhouse Revival
When a “Mean Green Mutha From Outaspace” lands in your flower shop, what do you do? Feed it people of course! Hapless flower shop worker, Seymour, only wants the love of his life to notice him. When his little blood-sucking plant grows to become the talk of the town, Seymour will get more than he bargained for.
THE TOYMAKER’S APPRENTICE
By Martin McGeachy
The Circuit Playhouse | November 11 – December 22, 2021 | Playhouse Revival
Old Gideon has a decision to make: Will Jack or Libby be the new apprentice for Gideon’s Toyshop? The most deserving must live up to the company motto: The Best Made is the Best Played. Watch as the most unique interview process gives each child an equal chance. But only one will win the job in this sweet holiday show celebrating hard work, fair-mindedness, and the joy of artistry.
TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT: A HOLIDAY CABARET
Co-production with Memphis Black Arts Alliance
The Circuit Playhouse | November 26 – December 22, 2021 | World Premiere
Deck the halls with Playhouse on the Square and Memphis Black Arts Alliance, as they honor the songs and talents of black artists and their contributions to the great holiday songbook. Featuring the best talent the Mid South has to offer. This cabaret will be one you won’t soon forget.
THE GOODBYE LEVEE
By Mike Solomonson
TheatreWorks @ the Square | January 14-30, 2022 | World Premiere
A devastating diagnosis compels Celeste Banks to invite the audience into her confidence as she hosts a “Goodbye Party.” Due to her erratic memory and hallucinatory interruptions, her party turns into chaotic and sometimes comic events that threaten to upend her family and the control she so desperately desires to retain.
MAY WE ALL
Book by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson Arrangements and Orchestrations by Brian Usifer
Playhouse on the Square | January 21 – February 20, 2022 | World Premiere
Playhouse on the Square will produce this country music world premiere, written by the members of CMA award-winning group, Florida Georgia Line. A fledgling country singer from small town America comes home after a rough start in Nashville. While home, she discovers that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams ever could. The musical includes country music hits like Can’t Go Back, Achy Breaky Heart, Thank God, I’m a Country Boy, and Jolene.
TORCH SONG
By Harvey Firestein
The Circuit Playhouse | January 28 – February 13, 2022 | Regional Premiere
Hilarious and heart-wrenching, Arnold Beckoff is on an odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. But a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: Respect.
A DOLL’S HOUSE by Henrik Isben/A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 by Lucas Hnath
The Circuit Playhouse | March 18 – April 10, 2022 | Playhouse Revival/ Regional Premiere
At the turn of the nineteenth century, Nora Helmer was the most controversial female character on the stage- walking out on her husband and children to find herself. Now she returns to tie up loose ends and she has to deal with what she left behind. The Circuit Playhouse tells the complete story of the Helmers in repertory.
SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ
By Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.
Playhouse on the Square | April 29 – May 29, 2022 | Playhouse Revival
The Broadway sensation celebrating the songs of Leiber and Stoller returns to the Birthplace of Rock and Roll! Featuring hits like “Spanish Harlem,” “Yakety Yak,” “Love Potion #9,” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Smokey Joe’s Café will have audiences dancing in the aisles.
MISSISSIPPI GODDAMN
By Jonathan Norton
The Circuit Playhouse | May 13 – June 5, 2022 | Regional Premiere
In 1963 Jackson, Mississippi, the stirring of The Civil Rights Movement is beginning to rally a nation of long-oppressed people. But on a particular street, which is home to a civil rights pioneer, not everyone is pleased to see it begin.
A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
By Dean Regan
Playhouse on the Square | June 17 – July 17, 2022 | Playhouse Revival
A theatrical tribute to the legendary country and pop icon, Patsy Cline, as seen through the eyes & heart of a local radio disc jockey in Patsy’s hometown of Winchester, Virginia. A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline features a score of Patsy’s greatest hits with backup vocals crooned by The Jordanaires.
Subscriptions for this season can be purchased at https://tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.
Playhouse on the Square also says it plans to honor all subscriptions that were purchased for the 2020-2021 season.
For additional information, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
