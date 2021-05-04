MBI searching for missing man last seen on Snowden Run Cove in DeSoto

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Memphis Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing man.
75-year-old Darrell Hopper was last seen Tuesday, May 4 at around 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Snowden Run Cove in DeSoto County.
Hopper is 6′0″ and weighs 180 pounds. HE has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say Hopper is believed to be in a red 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with Mississippi tag DA35535.
His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information on Hopper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.