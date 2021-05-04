Memphis Police Department increasing recruitment for new officers

Memphis Police Department increasing recruitment for new officers (Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn | May 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 5:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is ramping up in recruitment.

The process to become an officer includes a 24-week academy that’s made up of studying laws, four weeks of firearms training, and more.

Recruiting officer Cody Young says there are a number of different ways to qualify for the department.

“If somebody has a college degree, that’s even better. We can give them a seven and a half bonus on top of their base pay. However, a degree is not required. The minimum requirement for college is 54 college credit hours from a regional or national accredited college,” explained Young.

“I wanted to serve my country in some way and MPD was going to be that way for me. I joined PSTs and soon I’ll be an MPD officer,” said Braulio Hernandez.

Young says becoming a Memphis police officer is a way to make a change in the community.

