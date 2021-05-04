Memphis tourism looking to fill hundreds of jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An effort to rebuild the travel and tourism industry is fully underway.
Memphis Tourism held a job fair Tuesday with the hopes of filling much needed jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.
As things open back up in the Bluff City, businesses are in need of employees.
“Hotels are struggling at this moment. Some of them are holding inventory back because they simply don’t have the staff to run the hotel,” said Kevin Kern, vice president of Memphis Tourism.
To address the need, Memphis Tourism hosted a job fair at the Convention Center. The event featured over 40 tourism and hospitality employers, including Graceland and The Peabody.
Douglas Browne, president and general manager of The Peabody, said they are looking to fill between 70 and 80 full and part-time positions.
“Business has slowly been coming back up, especially on weekends for probably the last four or five weekends. We probably could of sold out every weekend if it wasn’t for a shortage of staff,” said Browne.
Browne said wages range, depending on the position and all positions come with full medical benefits and 401K.
“We’re looking for house keepers, servers, server assistants, culinary people, basically all areas of the hotel,” Browne said.
Chris Cleasant said he’d been working in the food and beverage industry for 15 years up until the pandemic started. Cleasant said he came with the goal of finding a full time job with benefits.
“Looking for a job pretty much match or come close to what I was already making,” Cleasant said.
Cleasant ended up having an interview on the spot with the Hyatt Centric.
