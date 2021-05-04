Memphis Police searching 60-year-old man last seen 2 months ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man has been missing since the beginning of 2021.
Bobbie Wilson, 60, was last seen on February 24, in the 3900 block of Wells Ave, according to police.
He is 150 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green and yellow plaid shirt, and brown loafers.
Anyone with any information on Wilson’s whereabouts are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
